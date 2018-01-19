Wynot girls earn a pair of wins

Wynot — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils escaped a scare and defeated the Emerson-Hubbard Lady Pirates Saturday, 41-37.

Despite leading the entire game, the Lady Blue Devils would see the Lady Pirates rally to within two points with under a minute to play in the game, but Wynot righted the ship and would fend off the late comeback and pick up their 10th win of the season against just four losses.

The Lady Pirates got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Courtney Bokamper and 10 points from Melanie Gentrup to lead their offense.

Wynot did not have a double figure scorer but got balanced scoring with eight girls getting in the scoring column.

Michaela Lange led the way with nine points and Katelyn Heine hit a pair of threes and finished with eight points for the game. Julia Eskens grabbed 11 rebounds and Emma Haberman finished with seven boards.

It was a sluggish start for both teams in the first quarter. Katelyn Heine hit a late three-pointer to give Wynot a 9-3 lead.

