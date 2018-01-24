Wayne surprises Cedar to avenge loss

HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic lost to Wayne 74-67 in a contested match. Matthew Becker led the scoring for Cedar, but he was followed by quite a crew of scorers that just could not stop the Wayne offense.

Becker scored 21, and was followed by Harrison Arens, with 13, Riley Arens, with 12, and Jackson Eickhoff, with 11. Riley Arens also earned a double-double with ten rebounds, a team high.

Cedar started off hot with a few early breakaways, but by the end of the first quarter, the Trojans were down 22-12.

“I think it was lack of intensity in terms of taking the ball to the basket,” said Cedar head coach Matt Steffen. “Early on we got some breakaways, but it seemed like everyone was just standing around. Our bigger problem on defense was we were letting Mason Lee get offensive rebounds. Lee is a great rebounder but otherwise he struggles to score, so if we were playing him like we were supposed to be, like in the second half, he doesn’t score at all.”

