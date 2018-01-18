Randolph defense stops Lady Wildcats

RANDOLPH – The Hartington-Newcastle girls found themselves in a defensive battle against Randolph Tuesday, and self inflicted errors by the Lady Wildcats helped give Randolph a 39-32 victory.

The Randolph defense shut down HNS early.

With Sophia Harder matching up against Belle Harms down in the post and the Lady Cards’ defense collapsing on any attempt to drive inside, the Lady Wildcats struggled to get the offense going early. Randolph led at the end of the first quarter 7-6 after some staunch defense on both ends of the court.

“We can’t expect to score against a defense packed in nicely like that, and really they were going to make us beat them from the outside,” said HNS coach Marcus Messersmith. “They did a nice job, hats off to them. They had a nice defensive game plan.”

In the second quarter, both teams struggled to get in a rhythm on offense. With a 14-14 tie at halftime, great defense was the name of the game.

In the third quarter, HNS scored just four points, and Randolph grabbed a six point lead.

Messersmith said the girls started to beat themselves in the second half, getting frazzled by the tight defense and the foul trouble the Lady Cats found themselves in.

“We started forcing things and we let things that we can’t control start to affect us,” said Messersmith. “We can’t let those things affect us. We just need to play our game. We talk about it all the time that we need to run our offense, and one time in the third quarter when I called a thirty second timeout I asked ‘how many times have we ran our offense in the third quarter’ when we only had two points at the time. The girls said we hadn’t. So we had to start.”

Foul trouble got HNS in trouble in the final frame, and they were not able to string together a comeback. Meanwhile, Carly Nordhues went 11-12 from the free throw line, helping secure the RHS victory.

“We’ve had it in us all season, I promise you we’ve had it in us all season,” said Randolph head coach Brooke Anderson. “We saw some of it on our holiday tournament when we beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and then we had a couple of losses. It has been there all season so the potential is very high for this team and I knew it would be. We just have to get it out of them every game.”

With the loss Hartington-Newcastle falls to 9-2 on the season. For Randolph, this win improves their record to 8-4.

“We weren’t playing with a lot of confidence last week for whatever reason,” said Anderson. “After that Homer game we had a lot of heads hanging, and we really didn’t get over that Homer loss very well and I think it carried over into that Creighton game. You could tell we didn’t play with a lot of energy and just didn’t shoot the ball very well.”

HNS 7 7 4 14 32

Randolph 6 8 9 16 39

HNS Randolph

FG 10-48 9-38

3PT 6-15 3-11

FT 6-12 18-30

REB 30 36

TO 9 9

SCORING

HNS – Allie Rosener, 14; Karli McCain, 4; Abbe Morten, 4; Liby Lange, 4; Belle Harms, 3; Willa Scoville, 3. Randolph – Carlie Nordhues, 19; Emma Bermel, 7; Carlee Thies, 7; Sophia Harder, 4; Charlie Windelbauer, 2.

REBOUNDS HNS – Belle Harms, 9; Allie Rosener, 5; Karli McCain, 4; Liby Lange, 4; Kayden Jueden, 3; Abbe Morten, 2; Willa Scoville, 2; Gina Jueden, 1. Randolph – Carlee Thies, 10; Sophia Harder, 7; Carlie Nordhues, 6; Emma Bermel, 5; Kayla Nordhues, 4; Charlie Winkelbauer, 3; Addison Villwok, 1.

ASSISTS HNS – Belle Harms, 2; Kayden Jueden, 1. Randolph – Carlee Thies, ; Addison Villwok, 1; Carlie Nordhues, 1; Kayla Nordhues, 1.

STEALS HNS – Liby Lange, 1; Abbe Morten, 1; Karli McCain, 1; Allie Rosener, 1. Randolph – Carlie Nordhues, 3; Emma Bermel, 2; Carlee Thies, 2; Kayla Nordhues, 1.

BLOCKS HNS – Belle Harms, 4. Randolph – Sophia Harder, 3; Carlee Thies, 2; Carlie Nordhues, 1.