Ponca easily handles Wynot

Wynot — The Ponca Indians the top team in Class C-2 had little trouble with the Wynot Blue Devils Thursday.

The Blue Devils would hang tough in the first quarter but Ponca used a big 28-11 second-quarter run to build a halftime lead and made it stand up in the second half as they rolled over the Blue Devils 62-44.

Wynot was led by the steady play of Nate Wieseler with 14 points and Justin Lange with 13 points. Ponca got balanced scoring lead by a game high 21 points by Connor Day. Logan Kingsbury hit double figures as well with his 14 points and Carter Kingsbury contributed 11 points to the win.

Wynot got three pointers by Landon Wieseler and Nate Wieseler and conventional three points from Justin Lange in the first quarter. Ponca got 6 big points from Logan Kingsbury and field goals by Connor Day and Dalton Tremayne as they lead 12-11 at the end of one period of play.

