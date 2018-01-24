LCC buzzer-beater dooms Wildcats

HARTINGTON — The Hartington-Newcastle boys lost a heartbreaker to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 64-61, on a buzzer beater three pointer by Izac Reifenrath. The two faced off last Tuesday night in a back and forth battle that the Wildcats led for most of the game.

Hartington-Newcastle had the ball with less than a minute left. The score was tied 61-61. After dribbling out some of the clock, Lincoln McPhillips sees an opportunity and drives the lane to attempt a layup. His contested attempt was no good, and LCC came down with the defensive rebound. The Bears drew up a play during a timeout, and Reifenrath drifted away from the play casually enough, that his defender ended up down in the post to prevent any drive to the basket. The ball was kicked out to a wide open Reifenrath, and he drained a three pointer as time expired.

“We wanted one shot or a layup,” said HNS head coach Nick Haselhorst. “He got a hard contested layup and it could have gone in. So we just live with those results.”

