Lady Wildcats surprise Crofton girls

CROFTON — Up 39-37 with seconds left in the game, Belle Harms came up with a huge block, the last of her six on the night, for Hartington-Newcastle. On the inbound, Alexis Arens for Crofton took a shot from the elbow, and the gym went silent as the ball drifted towards the basket. It rattled off the rim, and the Lady Wildcats defeated Crofton 39-37.

For players like Harms, Abbe Morten and Willa Scoville, it was payback for last year’s loss to Crofton in the subdistrict finals.

“This is the game we have been waiting for a long time,” said Morten. “We have never played them before in the regular season and it’s really good.”

Up by two points with seconds left on the clock and on defense, it gave flashbacks of the Lady Wildcats first loss of the season to Stanton. In that game Jessie Brandl tied the game 40-40 with a three pointer and Stanton won in overtime.

“That was what we did not want to happen again,” said Scoville. “We haven’t been coming out on top in close games and we finally did it so I think we are going to keep that going.”

This game can mean a lot for HNS momentum moving forward. It is the first time that Hartington-Newcastle played Crofton in the regular season, and it answered questions of how the Lady Wildcats stack up against subdistrict opponents.

“They ended our season last year, and playing them again just really pushes us forward in future games,” said Belle Harms.

Harms also added, “It means everything. This was awesome. This was the best.”

Scoville said the loss to Stanton taught them a lesson for a game like Crofton.

“After the loss to Stanton, that taught us that our defense in the end needs to be as tough as possible,” said Scoville.

Harms block left just over two seconds left on the clock. When Arens got her shot off, everyone on the court fixated on the basketball.

“I saw [the shot], and I kind of stepped behind her so I could see the angle,” said Morten.

Morten rebounded from a tough start to the game. The sophomore guard caught two fouls in the first two minutes, and spent most of the first half on the bench. During that time Liby Lange stepped into a big role, especially when Willa Scoville picked up her second foul in the first half as well.

“Liby came in and did a fantastic job in those minutes in the first quarter,” said HNS head coach Marcus Messersmith. “I think a few minutes later Willa got two fouls, and that changed things too because our two leading scorers were sitting on the bench for a good portion of the first quarter. They came in in the second quarter and they did a great job of not fouling. Hats off to those two girls for playing pretty much the rest of the game without foul trouble, That was a smart game by those two.”

This underclassman crew was also led by two seniors who played tremendous games as well. Allie Rosener led the team in steals, with `five. Rosener also had six points, two rebounds, and two assists. Karli McCain scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds, had one assist, and three steals.

Messersmith feels the girls are putting things together at the right time, especially considering it was in Crofton and right before the conference tournament.

“It’s huge just because it is Crofton, and in my opinion they may be considered the favorites in our subdistrict. It kind of gives us a belief that we did it once, and probably here in about three weeks there will be another chance for us to play them again. This time to go to a District Final hopefully, so it’s huge.”

HNS had 19 turnovers, but they also grabbed 18 steals to make up for that. HNS and Crofton both love to play in transition, and the Wildcats came into the game wanting to make sure that was an aspect that they controlled.

“We can’t turnover the ball to them,” said Messersmith. “They are so good in transition. If they can get those opportunities it is easy points for them and if we can minimize that we can keep the game within our range. When we did that, at the end of our game, I wish we would have made a couple more free throws, but a win is a win I guess.”

HNS did struggle closing out the win. In the final minute, the score was 38-37, HNS ahead. Morten was fouled and missed both of her free throws. Scoville grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end, one of ten, and was subsequently fouled. Scoville missed her first, but made her second to make the score 39-37, the games final score.

Both Morten and Scoville admitted that the Crofton gym packed with fans was loud, but don’t think it played a factor in their free throws.

“It is hard to tune those out,” said Scoville. “I don’t think it had anything to do with our free throws in the end. I don’t think it did, but it is just a different atmosphere. Our games aren’t usually that loud.”

The win put HNS at 13-2, and sent them into the next night battle against Bloomield on cloud nine. The girls say they can’t let this be their peak yet though.

“We have to keep this mindset that as good as we played tonight we can play even harder,” said Belle Harms. “We just can’t think that since we won we will win again. We need to buckle down and know that we are going to beat them by more next time.”

HNS 9 10 10 10 39

Crofton 4 11 10 12 37

HNS Crofton

FG 14-38 —

3PT 2-14 —

FT 9-20 —

REB 24 —

TO 19 —

SCORING HNS – Belle Harms, 11; Karli McCain, 8; Abbe Morten, 8; Allie Rosener, 6; Willa Scovile, 4; Liby Lange, 2.

REBOUNDS HNS – Willa Scoville, 10; Belle Harms, 6; Karli McCain, 3; Allie Rosener, 2; Gina Jueden, 2; Liby Lange, 1.

ASSISTS HNS – Belle Harms, 3; Willa Scoville, 2; Allie Rosener, 2; Abbe Morten, 2; Karli McCain, 1.

STEALS HNS – Allie Rosener, 5; Willa Scoville, 4; Belle Harms, 3; Karli McCain, 3; Abbe Morten, 2; Liby Lange, 1.

BLOCKS HNS – Belle Harms, 6.