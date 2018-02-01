Lady Wildcats steamroll a pair of foes

HARTINGTON — It was strictly business for the Lady Wildcats in the first round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday night. Hartington-Newcastle cruised to a decisive 59-19 win over Creighton that highlighted a strong defensive outing.

The HNS full court press gave serious problems to Creighton in the first half, and if the Lady Bulldogs were able to get into a half-court offense there was an equally ferocious defense waiting there.

Allie Rosener led the way for her Lady Wildcats for the second straight game. On Thursday, Rosener had a double-double with points and steals against Winside. The senior again led her team to victory with an impressive 10 points, six assists, six steals and two rebounds. Her six assists and six steals were both a team high.

The Lady Wildcats combined for 18 steals, and if the Creighton offense could evade the steal Belle Harms was there waiting for a block opportunity. The junior rejected a career high seven blocks on Saturday night.

HNS controlled the game from the very beginning. Getting off to a fast start, HNS already led by double digits at the end of the first quarter. By halftime the lead was extended to 33-8 after HNS outscored Creighton 16-2 in the second quarter.

By the end of the third quarter, a running clock was in effect with HNS leading by more than 40 points, 49-16.

For the Lady Wildcat offense, Abbe Morten led the way with 16 points. She was followed by Karli McCain putting up 11, and Rosener’s 10 points. Willa Scoville and Belle Harms both scored six points, Kayden Jueden had five points, Delayne Sudbeck with three, and Keanna Korth with two.

The Lady Wildcats faced Winnebago Tuesday in Creighton. The winner of that game will face the winner of Ponca vs Homer in the conference semifinals. That semifinal game takes place in Randolph Friday at 6 p.m.

Creighton 6 2 8 3 19

Hartington-Newcastle 17 16 16 10 59

SCORING HNS – Abbe Morten, 16; Karli McCain, 11; Allie Rosener, 10; Willa Scoville, 6; Belle Harms, 6; Kayden Jueden, 5; Delayne Sudbeck, 3; Keanna Korth, 2.

REBOUNDS HNS – Kayden Jueden, 7; Abbe Morten, 5; Belle Harms, 5; Gina Jueden, 4; Karli McCain, 4; Willa Scoville, 4; Delayne Sudbeck, 3; Allie Rosener, 2; Keanna Korth, 1; Makenna Clarkson, 1.

ASSISTS HNS – Allie Rosener, 6; Willa Scoville, 3; Gina Jueden, 2; Kayden Jueden, 1; Abbe Morten, 1; Belle Harms, 1; Karli McCain, 1; Keanna Korth, 1; Jersey Jansen, 1.

STEALS HNS – Allie Rosener, 6; Willa Scoville, 3; Belle Harms, 3; Kayden Jueden, 2; Abbe Morten, 1; Gina Jueden, 1; Karli McCain, 1; Delayne Sudbeck, 1.

BLOCKS HNS – Belle Harms, 7; Kayden Jueden, 1; Abbe Morten, 1.

The Hartington-Newcastle girls put on a clinic for Parents Night Thursday, defeating Winside 64-11.

All eleven girls scored points, and Allie Rosener earned a unique double-double along the way.

Rosener, a senior, could be found on the court until the very end of the game, commanding a group of freshmen along with fellow senior Karli McCain.

With the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament starting on Saturday evening, Coach Messersmith was keeping key players fresh with unique rotations throughout the second half.

Rosener’s double-double was the first of its kind this year for the Lady Wildcats.

The senior earned 12 points, and swiped 10 steals on the way to the victory.

Sophomore Abbe Morten was the only player to outscore Rosener. Morten’s 13 led the team, Rosener followed with 12, and Karli McCain scored 11.

Those three were the only players over 10 points on the night, but every Lady Wildcat scored. Belle Harms put up six points, Willa Scoville had five to match her jersey number, Jersey Jansen had four points and scored them all from the freethrow line going a perfect 4-4. Gina Jueden, Kayden Jueden, and Makenna Clarkson each had three points, and Delayne Sudbeck and Ellie Stencel each had two points.

The HNS defense kept Winside under five points in each quarter. At halftime, the Lady Cats led 40-6, and soon into the fourth quarter a running clock took effect with HNS boasting a 40-point lead.

With the 64-11 win, HNS improved to 15-2 on the season.

Winside 2 4 4 1 11

Hartington-Newcastle 19 21 14 10 64

SCORING HNS – Abbe Morten, 13; Allie Rosener, 12; Karli McCain, 11; Belle Harms, 6; Willa Scoville, 5; Jersey Jansen, 4; Kayden Jueden, 3; Gina Jueden, 3; Makenna Clarkson, 3; Ellie Stencel, 2; Delayne Sudbeck, 2.

REBOUNDS HNS – Allie Rosener, 6; Jersey Jansen, 3; Belle Harms, 3; Willa Scoville, 3; Kayden Jueden, 2; Abbe Morten, 1; Karli McCain, 1; Gina Jueden, 1; Makenna Clarkson, 1.

ASSISTS HNS – Allie Rosener, 3; Willa Scoville, 3; Karli McCain, 2; Jersey Jansen, 1; Abbe Morten, 1; Gina Jueden, 1.

STEALS HNS – Allie Rosener, 10; Willa Scoville, 4; Karli McCain, 2; Abbe Morten, 2; Gina Jueden, 1.