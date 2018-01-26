Koch claims gold at O-C Invite

OAKLAND — The Cedar Catholic wrestling team has vastly improved this year, and the proof is in the Oakland-Craig Invitational.

Last year, Cedar Catholic scored less than 10 points, but this year the boys finished in eighth place with 94 points.

The Trojans were led by Ethan Koch finishing first in his weight class for the second time this season.

He was followed by Turner Korth and Eric Hoesing both placing third.

Cruz Dyer earned a fourth-place medal and Kerby Hochstein finished fifth. Morgan Koch went 0-2 on the day, and did not place.

Turner Korth, Ethan Koch, and Eric Hoesing each dropped a weight class this week. Coach Justin Bartling also expects to see Morgan Koch drop a weight class.

“It just kind of sets up better for Districts,” said coach Bartling. “To get them all to go to State, those weights fit them the best. Plus, now they will be the big kid in their bracket instead of the small kid.”

