Cedar wrestlers earn wins in triangular

HARTINGTON — It was Parents Night for the Cedar Catholic wrestlers on Thursday night.

The Trojans hosted a wrestling triangular with Winnebago and Wakefield-Allen, that also featured some youth wrestling in between matches.

Cedar Catholic lost 48-36 against Winnebago, and 34-27 against Wakefield-Allen, but individually the Trojans put up a strong performance.

Cedar Catholic mainly lost to each school because of having too many weight classes open, but in the weight classes where there was a match, Cedar fared very well.

In the first match against Winnebago, there were only two matches. Ethan Koch pinned Samantha Littlegeorge 1:03 into the match in the 160-pound contest. Next, Eric Hoesing pinned Kye Thomas 1:22 into the 170-pound match.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.