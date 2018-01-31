Cedar Catholic falls to Ponca attack

PONCA – Cedar struggled against Ponca on Saturday, and lost 53-42 in a game that was not as close as the score makes it seem.

Turnovers were an issue in the first half, but Cedar was able to regather themselves in the second. Ponca did a good job of swiping the ball out of a Trojan players hands, but the Indians struggled to convert in transition. Meanwhile, Cedar tried to play physical defense to match Ponca, and got into foul trouble early by putting Ponca in the bonus at the end of the first quarter.

“We had 11 turnovers at half, and we typically average around 12 for a game,” said Trojans head coach Matt Steffen. “They just took the ball away from us. At halftime we told the boys we need to compete. I didn’t feel like we were competing . We just let them take the ball away from us and that was a big problem. I’m not even sure how many shots we got up in the first half.”

Ponca limited shots, and collapsed on any Cedar player that came closer than the three point arc with the ball. The Indians typically double teamed Matthew Becker whenever he got the ball, and Cedar could not establish a sense of rhythm.

