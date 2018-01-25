Climer files for School Board seat

HARTINGTON — A Hartington resident, who has lots of education and experience in education, has an interest in serving on the Hartington-Newcastle School board.

Candice Climer has filed for a spot on the Hartington-Newcastle School board. This is her first time seeking an elected office.

“I had been thinking about doing this for a couple of years, but I have been waiting for the right time,” Climer said. “Then I had a couple of people that contacted me about filing so I decided to do it now.”

Climer has an interest in the local school as she and husband, Josh, have two children who attend the Hartington-Newcastle School. Emily is in the third grade and Maxwell is in pre-school.

Climer had previously been the 7-12 Special Education teacher at the Hartington School for four years and the volleyball Coach for two years.

She left the Hartington School and became the Head Volleyball Coach at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D.

After five years as the Head Volleyball Coach at Mount Marty, Climer knew it was time for her to make a change.

“I was on the road a lot. I wanted to be able to spend more time with our kids,” Climer said. “I wanted to be there for the kids.”

Climer is now in her third year as an Assistant Professor and teacher in the Education Department at Mount Marty.

As part of her job, she supervises student teachers at all levels at schools in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.

“I go out to the schools and see what is going on,” Climer said. “I have been to Hartington-Newcastle, Cedar Catholic, Holy Trinity, Crofton and other schools in Nebraska and to a number of schools in South Dakota.”

Climer has a strong background in education. As a school board member, she said she will be able to use the knowledge she has on curriculum for the school to use, the special education program and how to integrate technology into the classroom.

Along with a Master’s Degree in Special Education, Climer has four undergraduate majors which include K-12 Physical Education, K-12 Special Education, Recreational Management and a Secondary Education Degree. She also has a doctorate in curriculum and instruction.

Climer is a high school graduate of Homer. Her husband, Josh, is a Hartington Public graduate.

Even though Candice and Josh both work in Yankton, they have chose to live in Hartington.

“We like it here. We want our kids to be in the school system here in Hartington. I know the teachers and I have worked at the school,” she said. “They will get a great education here.”

If Climer garnishes enough votes in the primary and general election she will serve a four-year term on the school board.