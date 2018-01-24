Obituary – Laverne Eugene May

RANDOLPH — Laverne Eugene May, 76, Randolph, died Jan. 16, 2018, at his home in Randolph.

Memorial visitation was Jan. 19 at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Memorial services were held Jan. 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Russ Lambert, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge, officiating.

Private Inurnment was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Honorary pallbearers were all of Laverne’s grandchildren, Brent Van Slyke, Corbin Van Slyke , Tarin Van Slyke, Colin Schurman, Cassidy Wallin, Adyson Bargstadt, Derek Gubbels, Danielle Gubbels and Caleb May.

Laverne was born Nov. 14, 1941, at Randolph, the son of Keith and Margaret (Arduser) May. He graduated from Belden High School in Belden. Laverne married Marlis Kay Williams April 30, 1961, at Wayne. They had four daughters, Connie, Rhonda, Vicki and Michelle. Laverne was employed as a Mailer for the Sioux City Journal. For the past 30 years, he was employed by Minneapolis Star-Tribune in Minneapolis, Minn., as a Mailer. He married JoAnn Preston at Pine City, Minn., in 1984, they had a son, Doug. Laverne married Lois Mae (Jeukens) Carroll Aug. 21, 1998, at Anoka, Minn.

Laverne loved woodworking and camp hosting during the summers at Branched Oak Lake near Lincoln and at Weigand campgrounds near Yankton, S.D.

Surviving Laverne is his wife, Lois Carroll, Randolph; five children, Connie and Dan Van Slyke, Lincoln; Rhonda and Dan Moser, Lincoln; Vicki and Brian Bargstadt, Randolph; Michelle and Brad Gubbels, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Doug and Laura May, Baldwin, Wis.; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Darrell and Patty May, Papillion; seven step children; 18 step grandchildren; 31 step great-grandchildren.

Laverne is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlis; brother, Jim May, and his wife, Margie; and step daughter, Deborah.