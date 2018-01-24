Obituary – Eleanor Marjorie Graham

RANDOLPH — Eleanor Marjorie Graham, 97, Randolph, died Jan. 19, 2018, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation will be 4 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Jan. 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph, with Rev. Steve Lund, Christ The Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk, officiating.

Interment will be in the Randolph Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers will be Eleanor’s grandsons, Corey Young, Jeremy Young, Eric Hefti, Craig Hefti, Bill Brodersen, Jeffrey Brodersen, Jerry Graham and Brian Brodersen.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eleanor’s granddaughters, Tiffany Davis, Mary Bundy, Felicia Michalski and Angela Lugo; and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was born Jan. 15, 1921, at Randolph, to Albert and Mary (Husmann) Snook. She attended Pierce County District #45 near Randolph. Eleanor married R. Alan Graham Dec. 26, 1945, at St. John’s parsonage, Randolph. The couple made their home near Randolph, farming until they retired in 1984. Eleanor was employed for 24 years at Jerry’s Hilltop Café and was best known for the great pies she baked there. They moved to Randolph in 2003.

Eleanor enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph; St. John’s Ladies Aide; Fairview Followers and Randolph American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her four children, Donna and Roger Young, Pierce; Melia and Rodney Hefti, Wayne; David and Gloria Graham, Green Castle, Pa.; and Rita Brodersen, Southport, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Alan; one grandson; one sister, Catherine Snook; and one brother, William Snook.