Obituary – Edwin Fuchtman

Hartington — Edwin Fuchtman, 95, Hartington, died Jan. 22, 2018, at the Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation and a Vigil Service were Friday, at church, and continued Saturday, one hour prior to services.

Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 27, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington, with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Pallbearers were Corey Thieman, Chris Thieman, Justin Kathol, Scott Fuchtman, Jay Fuchtman and Dale Fuchtman.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Edwin James Fuchtman was born Feb. 10, 1922, in Creighton, to Joseph and Clara (Schula) Fuchtman. He grew up in Creighton and graduated from St. Ludger High School, Creighton, in 1940. Ed served in the U.S. Army during World War II under General George Patton, from December 1944-June 1947, with the 12th Armored Division in the European Theatre in England, France, Germany and Austria. He received an Honorable Discharge as a sergeant, receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and various others. After his discharge in 1947, Ed started working for the United States Soil Conservation Service in Clay Center, and transferred to Hartington in 1948. He married Theresa Schrad of Randolph April 18, 1950, at St. Francis Church, Randolph. Ed and Theresa resided in Hartington and raised three children there.

Ed was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council as President for a few years. He had an hour of perpetual adoration for many years and was a member of the Ministry of Praise. He was a lifetime Knights of Columbus member and member of the Hartington VFW Post #5283, where he served as Commander and was a member of the Honor Guard Squad for over 50 years. Ed was on the Hartington Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and served as President of that organization for several years. He served on the Hartington Planning Committee and retired from the Soil Conservation Service after 35 years. Ed then began working part-time for the Wintz Funeral Home for many years.

After retirement, Ed enjoyed many years of good health. He liked doing yard work and golfing with Theresa and with his golfing buddies. He and Theresa belonged to several card clubs, playing bridge and sheephead. Ed enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball. He and Theresa travelled on vacations around the country with their children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch of their home, with Theresa, watching the neighborhood activities. In 2015, Ed moved to the Hartington Nursing Home. He participated in many activities there with other longtime Hartington residents. Weekly bingo was his favorite.

Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Theresa; three children and spouses, Patricia and Larry Thieman, Emerson; Kenneth and Joanie Fuchtman, Omaha; Mary and Ed Alexander, Omaha; three grandsons, Corey (Aysha) Thieman, Chris (Morgan) Thieman and Justin (Angie) Kathol; two granddaughters, Shannon (Chris) Bozzuto, Nichole Kathol and Ryan Weaver; great-grandchildren, David, Gavin and Zavier Thieman, Owen Kathol, Soren Bozzuto, Vaida and Solia Bozzuto, and Meryl Kathol; three sisters, Margaret Focht, Lewiston, Idaho; Florence Hasenpflug, Phoenix, Ariz.; and Sr. Kathleen OSF, Milwaukee, Wis.; one brother, Joseph Fuchtman,Creighton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; two sisters, Frances and Edna; four brothers, Leonard, Walt, Willard and Ray; and son-in-law, Michael Swanson.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington.