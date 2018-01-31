Obituary – Dennis Meyer

Tea, S.D.— Dennis Meyer, 76, Tea, S.D., died Jan. 18, 2018, at his Tea, S.D. home, surrounded by his family, under hospice care, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Rosary & Prayer Service were Jan. 23 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea, S.D.

Funeral services were Jan. 24 St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Rev. Tom Fitzpatrick officiating.

Pallbearers were Larry Kleinschmidt, Galen Ganschow, Steve McGinnis, Kelly Haugen, Denny Haugen and Dennis Loecker.

Interment was in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Lennox, S.D.

Services were under the direction of Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, S.D.

Dennis Charles Meyer was born May 26, 1941, the son of Nicholas and Frances (Schroeder) Meyer, at Menominee. He grew up in this area and graduated from Crofton High School in 1959. He married Carlotta “Cardi” Shoumaker July 24, 1970, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee. The couple settled in Tea, where they have lived for over 40 years. Dennis worked as a heavy equipment operator, and traveled extensively to job sites around the region.

Dennis was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea.

He enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, but his passion was walleye fishing. Dennis and Cardi treasured the time at their trailer in Oacoma, often hosting friends and family for a weekend of fishing. Dennis was always ready for a card game or to watch his favorite teams play football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends, especially with his granddaughters. He attended many of their school and sporting activities and loved teaching them to fish.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Larry Meyer, Delmar Meyer and Alverda Ankeny; and brother-in-law, George Jansen.

Survivors include his wife, Carlotta “Cardi;” two sons, Steve (Valerie) Meyer, Pierre, S.D., and Scott (Sara) Meyer, Lennox, S.D.; and granddaughters, Lillian Grace and Stella Rose, Lennox, S.D.; siblings, Mary Ann “Sis” Jansen, Yankton, S.D.; Melvin “Jack” (Janice) Meyer, Omaha; Denalda “Dee” (Darold) Paulsen, Crofton; and Eileen (Dale) List, Pierre, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Neva Morgen, Platte, S.D.; and Karen Meyer, Hartford, Wis.; brother-in-law: Jim Ankeny, Hartington; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.