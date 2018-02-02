New manager is set to take over at Hartington Club house

HARTINGTON— A new manager is set to start at the Hartington Golf Course. Jonathan Heimes was recently appointed by the Board of Directors to take over operations.

Heimes’ official new role as manager starts March 1, however he has already been working as the interim manager. Heimes used to work as a bartender at the golf course a few years back, but he says this is a lot different of a job.

“There is a lot more paperwork and headache, but I enjoy it,” said Heimes. “I really do.”

Heimes worked as a bartender three years ago, but when he left for college he stopped working at the golf course. Now that he is back he is excited for golf season to start back up. Until that happens though, Heimes urges people to come pay a visit on the weekends.

“With the course being closed, generally we are open on Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night,” said Heimes. “We open right around five o’clock, unless there is a private party. Deb Perk has been doing food out of the kitchen on Friday nights unless there is a party. Most weekends have been booked since then.”

