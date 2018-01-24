New Extension Educator begins duties here

HARTINGTON— Cedar County has a new Extension Educator.

Ben Beckman began his duties here last week. He replaces Jim Jansen who took a new position with Extension at the Northeast Research Station in Concord.

Beckman, a 2007 Elgin High School graduate, grew up on a family farm near Elgin where the family raised corn and soybeans. When he was young, they also had hogs and sheep and a few head of cattle. The sheep are all that remain these days, though, he said.

While in school, Beckman was heavily involved in both 4-H and FFA.

“Both programs helped me develop an appreciation for agriculture and natural resource management,” he said.

