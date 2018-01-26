Chamber celebrates accomplishments of 2017

HARTINGTON — Hartington Chamber of Commerce members gathered together Sunday to celebrate the success of 2017.

“The Chamber is on an upswing and we have several new businesses that joined us in 2017,” said Chamber of Commerce President Karma Schulte.

Several new businesses joined the Chamber in 2017. They include: Counterfeit Catering, First Chiropractic Center, T&C Insurance, Broadway Studio, TUF Training Studio, Uptown Charm, and Leise Tax & Bookkeeping.

Besides holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies for many of these businesses, the Chamber also put on many special events in 2017, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt and drawing for Easter baskets filled with items from local businesses. The biggest Chamber event of the year is the Candlelight Christmas and Lighted Vehicle Parade.

“We had a beautiful night for it this past December with many people eating, shopping and visiting our local businesses. There were over 60 entries in the parade,” Schulte said.

