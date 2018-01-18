Three people have now filed for open Dist. 40 Senate seat

CROFTON — A Crofton man has become the third person to throw his hat in the ring in the Dist. 40 Senate race.

Keith Kube, Crofton, announced this week he will once again seek the Dist. 40 Senate seat.

Republican Shane Greckle, Bloomfield, and Democrat George Holm, O’Neill, are also running in the 40th District.

The men are seeking to replace current Dist. 40 Sen. Tyson Larson, O’Neill, who is term-limited and cannot seek another term in office.

Kube faced off against Larson in 2014, but only managed to garner 33 percent of the vote in that race.

Candidates have until March 1 to file either with the Secretary of State’s office or with their County Clerk’s office.

Kube has worked as a process engineer in energy and environmental areas and also as an investment banker and international management consultant. He has authored two books on business and has a weekly commentary on WJAG radio, Norfolk.

Kube said he is a fiscally conservative, pro-life candidate. He is member of the Crofton Community Club and chaired the Q125 History Book Committee. He is also a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Crofton. He has served on boards of the Salvation Army, Rotary International, Yankton Area Concert Association and The Energy Committee for the National Association of Realtors.

Kube said if elected, his top priority will be addressing the property tax problem in the state.

Holm has been an active business owner and community leader in O’Neill for several years. He has owned the O’Neill Dairy Queen since 2005. Holm was inducted into the O’Neill Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Hall of Fame nomination for Holm noted that his “passion for the success of O’Neill has been evident daily in his presence, involvement, friendliness, generosity, sense of humor and strong commitment to having satisfied customers in his business. DQ soon became the ‘go to’ place for many people.”

He is a member of the O’Neill Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of directors. He also is a member of the O’Neill Rotary Club. He was instrumental in starting and raising funds for the Irish Walk of Fame, and involved in the Toys for Tots at Christmas. Holm is a member of and supports St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Holm is originally from Alabama, but has deep roots in Nebraska. His grandparents were raised in the Wakefield and Bancroft area. His father was born and raised in Ainsworth, but moved to Huntsville, Ala., to work as an aerospace engineer after graduating with an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Holm attended Wayne State College and owned and operated a dry cleaning business in Wayne before purchasing the Dairy Queen in O’Neill and making O’Neill his home.

Greckel announced in June his intention to run for the Unicameral to replace Sen. Larson.

Greckel, a fifth-generation farmer, is the owner/operator of his family farm enterprise Greckel Farms LLC, Bloomfield.

As well as farming, Greckel represents the public on the Nebraska Information Technology Commission. NITC members are appointed by the governor to promote the use of information technology at all levels of public service.

“I’ve always been interested in politics,” Greckel said.

As well as being well-versed in the farming lifestyle, Greckel attended Northeast Community College and later Mount Marty College, Yankton, S.D., to study computer programming before returning to his hometown.

Greckel said his combined background in both technology and agriculture will be a good fit for rural Nebraskans.