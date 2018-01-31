St. James fixture sees some big changes

ST. JAMES — Some big changes have taken place in St. James.

The Green Diamond has recently come under new ownership, and the owners are dropping ‘Diamond’ from the name.

The long-time establishment is now just called ‘The Green’ as many locals have already referred to it for years.

Stanton County residents Michele and Travis Koehler have had a second home at Brooky Bottom for the past few years.

The couple moved up to Cedar County full time a year ago, and soon got involved at The Green.

“I think a lot of people when they say they are going to come here, they say let’s go to The Green instead of The Green Diamond,” said Travis Koehler. “So we just started using The Green.”

