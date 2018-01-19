Senators react to Governor’s address

LINCOLN — Senators were feeling optimistic after hearing Gov. Pete Ricketts’ State of the State address on Jan. 10. The governor’s speech outlined some of the issues he believes most important to improving life in Nebraska.

“He certainly set the right tone,” Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete said. “I was very heartened to hear him prioritize corrections.” One of Ebke’s focuses is on state corrections reform, and she proposed several bills that would reduce recidivism and improve prison conditions in past Legislative sessions. She was excited to hear the governor’s hope to invest more in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Echoing his address from 2017, Ricketts’ main focus was on tax relief and job creation. His concern is that many Nebraskans are moving away because of the state’s high property taxes.

“We must help our farmers and ranchers with crushing property tax bills. We must help all Nebraskans keep more of their hard-earned money and attract more people to come to our state,” Ricketts said.

