Scotty McCreery will headline at Cedar County Fair

Rob Dump

Cedar County News

HARTINGTON — A pair of up and coming country music stars will take center stage at this year’s Cedar County Fair.

Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery will be the Friday night headliner at this year’s Cedar County Fair.

McCreery became the youngest person to ever win the title on the long-running TV show.

He claimed the American Idol title in 2011 at the age of 17 by beating out another country singer, Lauren Alaina.

McCreery set another record with the release of his debut album “Clear as Day.” The album helped McCreery become the youngest male singer of any musical genre and first country music artist ever to have his first album debut at number-one on the all-genre BillBoard Top 200 albums chart.

He’s only been recording for a short time, but has already had three singles hit the Top 10 on country music charts. His song “See You Tonight,” peaked at number eight. “Feelin’ it,” hit number 10 in 2014, and “Five More Minutes,” hit number 10 in 2017.

McCreery has said he is very proud of “Five More Minutes.” He self-released the song in early 2017 after losing his national recording contract.

The song is the highest charting independently released song ever released.

Cedar County Fair Board President Greg Heine said McCreery’s musical style should attract both the younger and the older audiences.

“Scotty is a good one to bring in both the young and older crowd,” Heine said.

He said getting McCreery to the Cedar County Fair was not an easy task.

“They wanted to come here, so they rearranged part of their schedule and moved some things around to make it work,” Heine said. “We’re really happy with how they worked with us.”

“I think the schedule is actually going to work to our favor,” Heine said. “You can spend a whole weekend at the Fair and have a good time.”

Rearranging McCreery’s schedule also meant the Fair Board had to rearrange things, as well. For the past several years the demolition derby has been held on a Friday night. That event will switch to Sunday night this year, however.

Chris Lane will headline the Saturday night show. He had two Top 10 songs last year and currently has a song — “Take Back Home Girl,” on the Top 40 charts.

The Dylan Bloom band will open for McCreery.