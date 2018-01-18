Flu bug is already hitting schools hard this year

HARTINGTON — The flu bug is taking a big bite out of attendance at local schools.

On Monday 48 elementary school students and four elementary school teachers were out sick, said Elementary School Principal Sara Edwards.

Cedar Catholic-Holy Trinity Principal Terry Kathol says a few kids were sent home Monday morning because of a temperature, and that some kids were kept home by their parents.

“Today we had 17 maybe even 18 or 19 kids gone,” said Kathol. “We started the day off with 17 and we sent a few more kids home during the day. So we are starting to see it add up a little bit, but right now it is mainly in the elementary school.”

Kathol says that no child should be coming to school if they have a temperature or have vomited within the past 24 hours.

Also, preventative measures are being taken with every student cleaning their desk with Clorox wipes at the end of each day. Students are also encouraged to routinely wash their hands throughout the day.

“We are telling the kids to wash their hands frequently, but the most important thing is for the kids to get a good night’s rest,” said Kathol. “To keep the body rested to try and fight off anything.”

This is a time of year that students get very busy.

Winter sports teams are ramping up for postseason runs. The Speech team has recently started, and other extracurricular activities are in full swing.

Kathol said in the past he has seen students try to come to school despite an illness, but he encourages students to take care of themselves first and to not spread an illness through the halls.

The first flu-related death this season was reported earlier this month to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It was an adult over 65 in the Southeast District Health Department area (Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties).

“Sadly an influenza-related death underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of vaccination to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS.

Last season, there were 58 flu-related deaths in Nebraska including two children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

While flu can make anyone sick, certain people are at greater risk for serious complications, and it’s especially important they receive vaccine:

Those most at risk are: Young children; Adults 65 years of age or older; and Pregnant women.

People with chronic lung disease (like asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other long-term health conditions

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Flu vaccine is safe, effective and rigorously tested. Only injectable flu vaccine is recommended this season. The nasal spray flu vaccine should not be used due to concerns about its effectiveness according to the CDC. The most common reaction people may experience from a flu shot is soreness and redness at the injection site. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity

Tracking the flu in Nebraska

What type of flu is out there? How fast is it spreading? How many people are sick? DHHS uses multiple systems to track flu viruses, activity and illness across the state throughout the entire season including physicians who report the number of people with flu-like illness weekly, lab tests, school surveillance, hospital data, emergency department data and death reporting.

Surveillance systems picked up one case of a variant flu virus (H3N2v). When a flu virus that normally circulates in swine is identified in people, it’s called a variant virus. The person was hospitalized and released. This is Nebraska’s first case of H3N2v. According to CDC, a total of 61 H3N2v viruses have been reported so far in 2017 and 18 other states have reported H3N2v cases since December 2005.

“While it’s rare for flu viruses in animals to spread to people, it’s possible. The ability to identify such an event is part of what makes our influenza surveillance systems so successful,” Dr. Safranek said. “This variant flu virus is genetically different than seasonal flu and in the recent past it has not easily spread person-to-person, but the symptoms and severity of illness are similar. As of now, we’re not seeing the conditions needed like person-to-person transmission that would make this virus a potential public health threat.”

For more information about variant flu viruses, go to https://www.cdc.gov/flu/swineflu/index.htm.

For more seasonal flu information, visit the DHHS website at www.dhhs.ne.gov/flu or www.cdc.gov/flu.