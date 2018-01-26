School to present A Parent’s Guide to social media

RANDOLPH — Digital decisions have legal consequences.

Area residents will be able to hear real world examples of how a child’s use of social media use has impacted their lives.

A picture or short video that was posted “temporarily” on social media never really gets deleted.

It stays on a server located somewhere in the world, possibly in a foreign country that does not specifically have laws regulating what kind of images can be viewed by others on the internet.

There’s no such thing as a “snap” photo. Internet postings are permanent.

Randolph Public Schools has hired attorney Tim Malm, from KSB School Law, to discuss legal issues relating to students’ use of social media.

