Schmit is re-elected as School Board President mixed opinions

RANDOLPH — Randolph School Board members determined their offices, Jan. 15.

Paul Schmit will continue as president. Jim Scott will serve as vice president. Sandy Owens is secretary-treasurer.

The board set First State Bank as depository with Owens and Lisa Linville not voting due to conflict of interest.

The Randolph Times will be the official newspaper for publishing notices.

Recording Secretary – Secretary to board of education (Tiffany Kalin) and School Attorney (PGH & G Law Firm).

