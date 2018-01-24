Randolph man is apprehended after manhunt

HARTINGTON— A Randolph man has been apprehended after a brief man-hunt through Cedar County last week.

Cedar County law enforcement officials filed an arrest warrant against Jared Leonard, 33, Randolph on a felony count of child abuse against a four-month old child and a felony count of strangulation.

He is also being charged on a misdemeanor count of third degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of willful reckless driving.

According to Cedar County Court documents, the alleged incidents took place on Jan. 14. The court documents allege that Leonard “did knowingly and intentionally permit a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered her life or physical or mental health and did intentionally and knowingly impede the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person.