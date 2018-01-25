New Year’s baby arrives

RANDOLPH — Randolph’s New Year’s baby has arrived.

Oakley Ann Gubbels, daughter of Dewey and Stacey Gubbels, was born Jan. 15, at 10:46 p.m. at Faith Regional in Norfolk. She weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz., and was 21 in. long.

She has two siblings Dekker and Linkin.

Maternal Grandparents are Reggie and Dianne Gnirk, Hoskins, NE. Paternal Grandparents are Rick and Noni Gubbels, Randolph.

Great-grandparents are Vernon Buol, Osmond, Dennis and Ramona Puls, Hoskins, and Gladys Gubbels, Randolph.

The family will be the recipients of many gifts donated by Randolph merchants and professional people in a promotion sponsored by the Randolph Woman’s Club.

