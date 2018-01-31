Leonard is being held in the Dakota Co. jail

HARTINGTON — Jared Leonard, 33, Randolph, who is looking at two felony charges out of Cedar County, is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail.

Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe has set bond for Jared Leonard at $75,000, plus a waiver of extradition and other conditions.

Leonard is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail on an arrest warrant out of Dakota County, according to Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney.

“When Dakota County resolves their business with Leonard, he will then be released to Cedar County on their arrest warrant,” Matney said.

Leonard initially had been arrested in Carroll County Iowa and held in custody until Dakota County law enforcement could transport him to the Dakota County Jail.

A court date is typically set once a defendant with an active warrant comes into Cedar County’s custody, Matney said.

Alternatively, if a defendant posts bond, an appearance date is set at that time Matney said.

Cedar County law enforcement officials filed an arrest warrant against Leonard on a felony count of child abuse against a four-month old child and a felony count of strangulation. He is also being charged on a misdemeanor count of third degree domestic assault.