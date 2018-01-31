Gubbels joins Randolph Times staff

RANDOLPH— A long-time Randolph resident is the new Office Manager for the Randolph Times.

Kathy Gubbels joined the Times office in mid January.

She replaces Jackie Schmit, who had to leave the post due to health concerns. Schmit will continue to work for the Times from her home as a graphic designer, however.

This is Gubbels’ second stint at the Times. She previously worked at the Times from 2004-09 primarily as a graphic designer.

She has operated an interior painting business for the past 15 years.

She graduated from Newcastle High School and moved to Randolph in 1991.

Kathy, and her husband, John R Gubbels, farm southeast of Randolph. They have three children, and three grandchildren with a fourth due in May.