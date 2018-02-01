City eliminates Ec. Development position

RANDOLPH — The contract for the Randolph Economic Development Director has not been renewed for 2018.

Mayor Dwayne Schutt and City Council members thought the move was in the best interest of the city at this time.

“We have done away with this position. We are not thinking about filling it right now,” Schutt said.

Councilman Brad Bargstadt confirmed the decision to not renew the contract for the city’s economic development director.

“It is still on our agenda but we will be looking at it later on,” he said.

Gary Van Meter had served as the Community Economic Development Director for Randolph since the fall of 2013.

Van Meter worked on and was successful with a large number of projects during his tenure as Randolph’s Economic Development Director.

Van Meter authored Randolph’s first Comprehensive Plan and updated the Zoning Ordinances for the city.

He organized and revived the effort to address the floodplain study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and helped put a plan in place that may be more affordable and effective in controlling tributary waters draining into the city.

Van Meter proposed and implemented Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) for community growth and also proposed and organized the Randolph Planning/Zoning Board.

He initiated a community survey to determine viability for a child care facility which led to a public/private partnership with the Randolph School District and the Cardinal Kids Learning Center which is now open.

He also wrote several successful grants for improvements for recreation, website developments, childcare, community fair tourism, local businesses, a child care development center and for other local needs.

Van Meter was also involved in a number of other economic development projects for the city.

Van Meter continues to serve on a number of local boards for the city.