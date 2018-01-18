Board hears NSAA changes, gets update on Learning Center

RANDOLPH — The Randolph School Board Monday learned the new Cardinal Kids Learning Center is up and running.

The Cardinal Learning Center will be a topic at the Mid States Conference in South Sioux City for an economic development summit activity.

Principal Mary Miller, several members of the non-profit organization, Supt. Hoesing and several school board members will attend.

Also Monday, the Board approved option enrollment for Claire Sievers.

High School Principal Dennis Bazata told the Board about NSAA Region III action.

One area where changes have been made are in football classification.

Gender enrollment qualifications were approved for football. Gender classification in other sports would mean some of Randolph’s sports would be in different classifications such as D or C levels, depending upon the number of boys and girls Randolph has enrolled.

There is a proposal to eliminte the wild card teams in basketball and volleyball. This has already been done in the larger classes.

A proposed change to wrestling would allow Class D wrestlers to have more than one athlete within a weight class and allow them to earn medals.

It is also being considered to add bowling as an NSAA sanctioned sport.

Principal Mary Miller reported the school’s interventions are down from 48 students to 16 students.

Last Saturday Miller spent time working with the school’s high ability students in Columbus. Fifth and sixth graders participated in the Cardinal Craniums team among 37 teams. The students worked with Legos through the First Legos team.

The honor breakfast for students had to be rescheduled to Jan. 24.

Randolph will compete in the KTCH Quiz Bowl Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

ACT testing will occur in February and March for Juniors.

The safety committee will have a team of four on a threat assessment assignment. A school Twitter account and possibly Facebook will also be used for topics on threat assessment and other concerns. A door will be installed at the elementary with a buzz-to-enter system.

All interior door knobs will be replaced at the elementary with costs of $6,500 or $10,400 for the project, according to Hoesing. This is something on which he and Miller have been working.

Sara Billerbeck and Bazata have been working on establishing a college prep math class online with Northeast Community College. This is a trial attempt with Randolph, Norfolk Public and Battle Creek. Each school will be separate in the class, not learning together.

Hoesing said the bus barn project with the city is being worked on by the city attorney, and the board must wait for details from the attorney.

One major item being talked about in the Legislature of concern to Hoesing he said is a possible vote needed for levy of the building fund. He is unsure whether this would pass, however it would make every decision need a vote rather than the board acting independently.