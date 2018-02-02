Area residents help city clean up after snow storm

RANDOLPH — The 14-inch snow fall from last week’s winter storm got wiped away thanks to the hard work of city employees and many area volunteers.

Randolph Dept. of Streets, Water and Sewer Director Aaron Nielsen said several area farmers came into town to clean out friends or relatives’ driveways or help with snow removal at a church parking lot.

Mayor Dwayne Schutt said the city really appreciated all the volunteer efforts after last week’s storms.

“It was a large task and it showed how our community can come together to help each other during a difficult time,” Schutt said.

The Mayor also said the city workers also appreciate the people who brought food and goodies to the city office for the staff to eat during this busy time.

Again, many thanks.

Mayor Dwayne Schutt and the Randolph City Council.

