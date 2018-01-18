McGregor is elected County Board Chairman

— Deanna Anderson

Coleridge Blade

HARTINGTON — The first Cedar County Commissioner meeting in 2018 was a reorganization meeting.

Without any discussion, Commissioner Dave McGregor was nominated and selected as the chairman of the county board and Commissioner Terry Pinkelman will serve as the vice-chairman.

McGregor agreed to serve on the boards for Landfill and Solid Waste, Transit-bus, Goldenrod Hills/HUD and Northeast Nebraska Area on Aging.

Pinkelman will sit in on the Region IV North-Star Disabilities, Missouri River Advisory Group and National Scenic River and the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center meetings.

Commissioner Craig Bartels will serve on the Region IV Mental Health and Northeast Nebraska Public Health Board.

Board members set the mileage rate at 54.5 cents per mile for 2018.

“It is based on the information from the State Auditor,” Pinkelman said.

The Cedar County Commissioners made the following appointments: Carla Schmidt, Highway Supt.; David Dowling, General Assistance Administrator; Kevin Garvin, Emergency Management & Communications Director; Bob Hamilton, part-time Emergency Management; Lavern Schroeder, Surveyor; David Sudbeck, Part-time Weed Supt. and Zoning Administrator.

Action was taken to appoint all four newspapers in Cedar County as the legal paper for the county. The county website was designated as the official notice.

Legal holidays for 2018 when the Cedar County Courthouse will be closed include the following:

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1; Martin Luther King Day – third Monday in January; Presidents Day – third Monday in February; Good Friday – one half day; Memorial Day – Last Monday in May; Independence Day – July 4; Labor Day – first Monday in September; Columbus Day – second Monday in October; Veterans Day – Nov. 11; Thanksgiving – the fourth Thursday and Friday in November and Christmas Day – Dec. 25. Arbor Day was recognized as a legal holiday but the Courthouse will not be closed on that day.

County meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesday each month.

The starting time of 8:30 a.m. was retained.

Board members placed their approval on a building permit for Mike Korth for a 72×48 ft. open front pole shed located in Sec 33, T29N, R1E.

The building will be 300 feet off the road, according to Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck.

Board members approved an application on a tax exemption for the National Field Archery Association Foundation for a building located in Pt of Sec 6 T33 R1E and Pt Sec 1 T33 R1W, an accretion tract north of Elk Rush Island which is located in Cedar County.