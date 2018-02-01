Winter tips will help area residents through a long winter

Laurel — Snow storms, below-zero temperatures and gale force winds have already made for a long winter.

Many area residents made last-minute runs to the grocery store prior to the last storm to make sure families had all the essential items in preparation for the blizzard.

Making sure the pantry is fully stocked isn’t the only preparation area residents must make during these long winter months.

Tom Lackas, owner of Lackas Service, said it’s important to have the furnace serviced annually.

During the annual service call, Lackas said “a trained technician would service the furnace to ensure all safety controls are operating properly and to ensure the furnace is working at peak efficiency.”

Furnace technology has evolved over time. Lackas stresses the importance of making sure you check and change your air filter regularly. Air filters do vary with different furnace models, some may require changing a little more often. Air filters are based on the MERV rating. Merv stands for minimum efficiency reporting. The higher the MERV rating the finer the filtration, preventing fewer dust particles to pass through.

Also, during these cold winter months, it is crucial to have your car in top working order.

Dave Kardell, owner of Kardell’s Auto, said the main concern for car owners during these cold winter months should be their tires. The tread has a lot to do with how well a car will handle on the ice.

“You want to make sure your tires have a good deep tread,” Kardell said.

Kardell also suggested making sure the tires have the adequate air pressure. As the colder months settle in, the tire pressure may go down. In newer cars the lower tire pressure may cause the sensors in the car to go off.

Another winter tip would be to check the antifreeze, he said. Kardell recommends an antifreeze that is good to at least 35-below zero. Depending on the year of the car, may depend on what is required to get the car through the winter.

The newer makes of cars will have more sensors to alert the driver to possible problems.

The average life span of a vehicle battery is four to five years. Kardell also encouraged car owners to consider using a gas line antifreeze. If there in moisture in the gas line this additive will prevent freezing. If you take your vehicle to a reputable shop, the mechanic should do an inspection to ensure the car is in good shape. The final tip would be to make sure people have an emergency kit in their cars. Items in this kit should include a shovel, windshield scraper, small broom, flashlight, battery jumper cables, tow rope, food supplies, blankets and kitty litter for traction.

Houses and cars shouldn’t be the only concern. People are urged not to forget about those furry friends, either.

Savanah Russell, Licensed Veterinary Technician at the Laurel Veterinary Clinic, shared the many ways area residents take care of these four legged animals in these cold winter months.

Russell recounted how during Winter Storm Jaxon, Dr. Dave Camenzind had to get to the vet clinic during the blizzard to care for the dogs that were being boarded at the clinic.

“Dr. Dave drove to the clinic in his skid loader,” Russell said. “There were no large animals (cows or horses) at the vet clinic during the blizzard but he had to find a way to take care of the dogs.”

Russell said anyone with an outdoor pet, should make sure they have a warm area for the animal. This may be a heated pet house or an area of a barn where the animal can seek shelter to stay warm. The animal also needs access to fresh water. Pet owners also need to make sure the water doesn’t freeze.

Russell also talked about older pets, especially an animal who may have issues with arthritis. This colder weather may affect their bodies differently, causing more pain. The final tip Russell said was to, “use common sense. If you don’t want to be out, don’t let your animal out.”

Farmers during these winter months also have a hard job. They need to get out several times a day to make sure livestock are taken care of properly. The job of making sure the livestock have fresh, unfrozen water may be one of the biggest hardships for farmers. If a water tank becomes frozen, they may need to take an ax to break it up. Farmers must also make sure livestock have some sort of wind break to help protect them from the winds. Farmers may have a tree line or stacked up hay bales to offer a place for livestock to seek shelter.

One final winter tip comes from Dr. Aaron Christiansen of AC Chiropractic. Christiansen stressed the importance of taking care of yourself during these winter months.

He gave many tips to help prepare for that dreaded snow removal. He suggested people start with some stretches before-hand. Getting those muscles warmed up will be a benefit in the long run. He said people need to bend at the knees and keep the back straight while scooping.

“Make sure you do not bend and twist while you scoop,” he said.