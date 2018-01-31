Local Fire Department launches fundraising effort

LAUREL — The leaders of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department are looking toward the future.

Examination of the current equipment and facility has prompted members to look at current needs. Just like computers and software, fire fighting equipment becomes outdated and in need of enhanced parts to provide adequate protection for the community.

The LVFD will host a pancake breakfast Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Laurel City Auditorium, as a fund-raiser for new equipment. This event is a free will donation.

Laurel fireman Steve Stanley said last year’s proceeds assisted with purchasing two full face air masks with thermal imaging.

Stanley said firefighters have used hand-held thermal imaging cameras since the 1990s to see through the thick smoke often encountered during fires.

