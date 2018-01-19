City gets update on Police and Hillcrest Care Center

LAUREL — Police Chief Ron Lundahl talked to board members about the benefits of the CHIP (Child Identification Program) that was held on Dec 7th at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School for students in two grades.

The program is put on by the Masonic Lodge according to Lundahl.

A Deputy from the Sheriff Office, members of the Laurel EMS, Cedar County Emergency Management Director and Lundahl conducted the program.

“It is a good program,” Lundahl said. “Fingerprints that were taken, a photo and other information on the child are downloaded on a disc for the parents to keep. If a child is missing, the parents can use the information that is on the disc.”

Lundahl submitted the monthly police report.

