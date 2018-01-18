City Council agrees to sell land

— Deanna Anderson

Laurel Advocate

Laurel — Laurel City Council members took steps on the sale of city property and approved a building permit at the Jan. 8 Laurel City Council meeting.

Council members are also dealing with an increase in health insurance for employees.

Council members agreed to have the first reading of ordinance 564-2018 that deals with the sale of city real estate to Samuel Recob. The total sum of the sale on property in Hillcrest Addition is $4,070. A new state law states the city does not have to advertise property when the sale is less than $5,000, according to City Attorney Keelan Holloway.

Board members placed their approval on a building permit for Cedar View Ag. Inc. The permit is for an 80X40 foot grain storage pole shed. It is not located in the city limits but is in the one-mile jurisdiction of the city, according to zoning regulations.

The Council was told the first house will soon be going up in the Galvin Addition which is on the west side of Laurel.

The primary electric service has been installed for Lots One and Two in the Galvin Addition and the secondary metering has been installed for two lots, according to City Administrator Mark McCoy.

“The power is ready to be used in the two lots in the Galvin Addition,” McCoy said. “The foundation is in and ready for the first house to be built.”

The two new “Welcome” signs on Hwy. 20 coming in to Laurel from the west and coming in to town from the east have been installed. The city had funds from a $2,500 grant through Cedar County to help pay for the signs. The Laurel Community Foundation contributed money for the columns on the signs, McCoy said.

The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) had paid for the Industrial Park sign and had also received a $2,500 grant through Cedar County.

“The signs look very nice,” McCoy said. “There are lights inside the Industrial Park sign. We just have to have the wiring done on it.”

Health insurance rates are going up for city employees.

The average rate increase per employee will be approximately 23 percent for 2018 with the city’s current Health Insurance Plan, according to McCoy.

McCoy had confirmed with Dave Woslager, the city’s Northeast Nebraska Insurance agent, that another comparable insurance would have been $500 per month higher for the group than the current insurance.

“There is a lot of concern with the cost of health insurance going up. It seems like every year the insurance premiums go up,” McCoy said.

The city has the Waste Water Treatment Facility Discharge Permit which regulates and controls the release of pollutants in the discharges into the Middle Logan Creek, McCoy said.

The concrete pad for the generator as part of the new lift station project has been replaced under warranty.

The Laurel Community Needs Assessment Surveys have been completed and will be looked over later this month, said Councilman Keith Knudsen.

“A good amount of the surveys had been completed,” he said.