Chamber reviews its 2017 successes

LAUREL — The Laurel Chamber of Commerce reviewed 2017 and looked toward 2018 at its annual banquet Friday at Knuckleheadz.

A good turn-out out of Chamber members and guests attended the event. Chamber President Hillary Kuhlman and Chamber Secretary Katie Christiansen gave a wrap up of the year’s events.

Kuhlman thanked Chamber members for both their financial support and volunteer efforts in 2017.

“Thank you for all of your support throughout the year. Without it, the Chamber would not be able to do the things we do. From monetary contributions to door prizes and even the donation of your time to help out, your generosity is very, very much appreciated,” she said.

The Chamber again sponsored five main events — the Easter Egg Hunt in April, Ag Days in June, Cruise Night in August, the Chamber Tailgate in September, and Night of Lights in December.

