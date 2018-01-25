Area veterans are honored at special school event

LAUREL — Bob Dickey said it best.

“You should never forget the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” the Laurel veteran said.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School is a fine example of encouraging the community to never forget those who served.

On Friday, Jan. 12, during the basketball games against Creighton, the LCC school honored the veterans from the community and Creighton. The audience was encouraged to dress in red, white and blue colors.

Veterans were given free admittance to the game, a complementary drink and a bag of popcorn. The high school FFA organization also provided a discount to their soup supper fundraiser.

Prior to the National Anthem, all service members were recognized for the sacrifices they had made and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and country.

Mr. Johnson, high school principal asked the audience to remember their achievements, courage and dedication. He thanked them for their sacrifices. He spoke of the heroes that were in attendance and those who were only in spirit. He said, “A person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter.” “We stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served.”

Johnson spoke of the fundamental qualities the servicemen possessed. He said, “they possessed courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity- all qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self.”

Johnson continued to speak about how many of the heroes didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight on distant battlefields. “They rose to the nation’s call because they wanted to protect a nation which has given them, us, so much, “said Johnson.

The servicemen were asked to stand while the crowd thanked them for answering the call to duty. Next family members were asked to stand and were honored for living through difficult times and to the ones that were expected to keep the home fires burning through many sacrifices.

During the ceremony, half of the crowd held up colored paper which displayed a huge flag in the bleachers to show honor. Shana Erwin, wife of Todd Erwin, LCC boys’ basketball coach came up with the idea, along with a couple of her friends.

Randall Klooz, superintendent of LCC school explained how the idea to honor the veterans came through discussions between administration and local veterans.

The school not only honored the veterans on January 12th, but they do a fine job of honoring the veterans daily.

After entering the double doors to the Laurel school, a large glass picture window on the left side of the hallway glows in the evening. Through the window is the POW/MIA display case. The display case is the home for “The Missing Man Table” located in the adjacent Learning Center.

The custom-built glass case was specifically made to display the ceremony table to honor SP5 Donald Carroll Grella. Banners hang inside the case displaying “One Nation Under God” and “God Bless America”.

Inside the case is the memorable sight of a small table, which occupies a place for dignity and honor. It is set for one, symbolizing members of the armed forces are missing from their ranks. The table with one empty chair is covered with a tablecloth. On the table is a single red rose in a vase with a yellow ribbon. A plate is on the table sprinkled with salt and half a lemon. A glass is inverted on the table along with a candle, a bible belonging to Don’s mother and the last two letters Don wrote to his mother. Each article in the display has a special meaning. Don’s purple heart medal and POW/MIA medal are on display.

To the right of the large glass window, hangs a picture of a flag with the words,” Enjoying your freedom? Thank a veteran”. Below hang three framed pictures including the POW/MIA Script presented with the display case on June 21, 2008 at the LCC Alumni banquet describing each important part of the display. Next is the SP5 Donald C. Grella picture with obituary and memorial service, and a picture of the “The Vietnam Wall” a dedication to the servicemen who served and lost their lives in Vietnam.

Bob Dickey believes LCC is one of the only schools in this area to have a POW/MIA display case honoring veterans. He said, “The school believes in what we (veterans) stand for and we certainly appreciate the schools support.”