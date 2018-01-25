Supt. Klooz, H.S. Principal Johnson to leave LCC schools

Laurel — LCC School Board members will soon need to begin a search for two new administrators.

Supt. Randall Klooz and High School Principal Heath Johnson will both be taking new positions next school year.

Klooz will become Superintendent at Chase County School in Imperial. He will be leaving when his contract ends in June.

LCC School will also be losing its Technology Coordinator, Lori Klooz.

LCC High School Principal Heath Johnson has also made the decision to move to another location. He will be taking a position with Palmyra Schools.

Klooz came to Laurel during the summer of 2012 and took over as the Superintendent for the Laurel-Concord School and Coleridge Community School.

“Laurel-Concord and Coleridge came together in 2014,” Klooz said. “The stability of the consolidation was the foundation we needed to move forward academically and fiscally.”

The LCC School has accomplished a lot according to Klooz.

State Assessment and ACT scores have improved from being below the state average before consolidation to being significantly above average now.

“The school is at an impressive level. We have a lot of top quality educators that are doing what is best for the kids,” Klooz said.

A lot of improvements have been made to the facilities.

Busing needs along with security renovations have been addressed with a focus on keeping the students safe.

“We have a new playground. Updates have been made in the gyms at the High School/Elementary and Middle School locations. Our classrooms have also been updated to the most recent technology,” Klooz said. “Our motto LCC Pride is more than just a phase, it is who we are.”

The decision to leave the LCC School was a difficult one for Klooz.

Klooz and his family have lived in northeast Nebraska for 13 years as he served as a Principal at Plainview before coming to Laurel-Concord/Coleridge.

“It was a tough decision due to all the relationships and great people here, but we will be moving closer to our home area and family,” Klooz said. “Chase County School District and the community, like the LCC District and communities, take great pride in their educational system and will be a good fit for our family.”

Johnson will be the 7-12 Principal in Palmyra, which is southeast of Lincoln.

Johnson appreciates the years he served in administration here.

“What I like about the LCC School is its commitment to education. The teachers, staff, administration, school board and all parents are completely invested in providing the best education they can,” he said.

Johnson served as LCC Elementary Principal the first two years and then became High School Principal this year.

Johnson had been a fourth-grade teacher before he started working in administration.

Johnson and his family will be closer to relatives and friends at the new location.

“My brother lives in Omaha. We have a lot of friends in that area,” Johnson said.

Johnson, his wife, and their children, will make the move this summer.