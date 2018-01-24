All County officials file for re-election

HARTINGTON — Eight of the nine Cedar County officials are up for re-election this year and all eight of them have decided to seek another term in office.

Craig Bartels, who represents the south portion of Cedar County, is the only county official not up for election this year. His term expires in 2020.

Cedar County Clerk Dave Dowling, Cedar County Assessor Don Hoesing, Cedar County Treasurer Jean Wiebelhaus, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, Cedar County Commissioner Dave McGregor, Cedar County Commissioner Terry Pinkelman and Clerk of Distict Court Janet Wiechelman all filed for re-election on Jan. 17.

Newly appointed Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney also filed to retain that seat.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.